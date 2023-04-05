Accel Wealth Management Sells 330 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 67,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.89. 26,824,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,225,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $356.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

