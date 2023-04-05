Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 198,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 114,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,115. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

