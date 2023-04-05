Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

PECO traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 72,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

