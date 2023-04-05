Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,727,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

