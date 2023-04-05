Accel Wealth Management Has $492,000 Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 1,325,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.