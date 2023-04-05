Accel Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 33,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RVT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,242. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.