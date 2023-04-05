Accel Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,877 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.09% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,824. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

