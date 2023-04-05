Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 518,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,714. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

