Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 9,668.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 246,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,432. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

