abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Position Decreased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF makes up about 3.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. owned 0.16% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of BCI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,286. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

