ABCMETA Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,658.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,512.21 or 0.99968267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001859 USD and is up 19.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,381.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

