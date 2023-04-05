AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.62-11.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.14. AbbVie also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.31-2.41 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

