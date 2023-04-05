AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

