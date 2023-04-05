A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.33

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 334967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.