A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.33

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 334967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several research analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $2.2074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

