8,842 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. 4,140,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

