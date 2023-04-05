765 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.82. 541,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.