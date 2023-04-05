759 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

