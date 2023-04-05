7,573 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 212,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,896. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

