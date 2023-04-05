7,084 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.24. 544,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,058. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

