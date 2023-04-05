6,761 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 75,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $253.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.