6,761 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 75,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $253.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
