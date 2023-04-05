42,276 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
