4,173 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 598,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,761. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

