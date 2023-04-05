2,756 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 100,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,986. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

