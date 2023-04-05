2,700 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $71.54. 7,382,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,920,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

