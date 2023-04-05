2,465 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.94. 894,584 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

