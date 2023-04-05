22,059 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Aflac accounts for 1.5% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,482,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.1 %

AFL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. 690,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

