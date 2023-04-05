1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Financial Review

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com -23.27% -21.21% -15.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.49 $24.14 million $0.60 10.00 1stdibs.Com $96.85 million 1.66 -$22.54 million ($0.59) -6.90

Analyst Ratings

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GigaCloud Technology and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 1 1 0 2.50

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 333.33%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.85%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats 1stdibs.Com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

