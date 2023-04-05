14,897 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. 140,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

