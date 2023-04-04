Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $410.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 396 ($4.92), with a volume of 4725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.97).

Zotefoams Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.18.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zotefoams

Zotefoams Company Profile

In related news, insider Lynn Drummond acquired 6,639 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,373.43 ($27,786.18). Insiders have purchased 6,721 shares of company stock worth $2,267,576 in the last ninety days. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.