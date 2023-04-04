ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.47

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $18.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 6,810,097 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 19.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 135.81%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

