ZEDXION Trading Down 0% This Week (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $456,002.47 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

