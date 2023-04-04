Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $207.45. 228,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

