Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 23,763 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up 6.2% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 974,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,459. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

