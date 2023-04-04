Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.18.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

WYNN opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.