Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.18.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

WYNN opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.