Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

WOR opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 415,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

