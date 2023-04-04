World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. 6,286,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,612. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

