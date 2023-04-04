World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.18 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $70.23 million and approximately $929,962.41 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,181,181 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

