WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,363,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 64,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 989,736 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

