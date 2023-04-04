WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

