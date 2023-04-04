WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 14,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,689. The stock has a market cap of $309.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.