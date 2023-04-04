WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 1,685,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

