WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $375.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,195. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $420.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.