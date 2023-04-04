WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,084 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after acquiring an additional 827,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 632,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 178.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 524,252 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 210,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,937. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

