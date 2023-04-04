WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,124 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,467,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,895,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.