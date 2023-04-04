WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,390 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.