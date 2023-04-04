Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,450 by Analysts at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($29.81) to GBX 2,450 ($30.43) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WZZZY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.31) to GBX 3,200 ($39.74) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,028.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

