WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 990,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 539,102 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $27.88.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

