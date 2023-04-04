WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.70. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 73,740 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $892.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

