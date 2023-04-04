Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

