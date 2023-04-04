Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

COST opened at $497.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

